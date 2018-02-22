Конгрессмены США Шифф, Валадао, Спир и Паллоне поздравляют с 30-летием начала Карабахского Движения: видео

Офис Республики Арцах в США распространил на своей странице в Фейсбуке видеообращения влиятельных конгрессменов США Адама Шиффа, Дэвида Валадао, Джеки Спир и Фрэнка Паллоне по случаю 30-летия начала Карабахского движения, положившего начало Независимости Армении Арцаха.
Congressman Adam Schiff's message on the 30th Anniversary of the Artsakh Liberation Movement
Congressman David Valadao's message on the 30th Anniversary of the Artsakh Liberation Movement
Congresswoman Jackie Speier's message on the 30th Anniversary of the Artsakh Liberation Movement
Congressman Frank Pallone's message on the 30th Anniversary of the Artsakh Liberation Momement
