Просмотров * 0 Комментарий Поделиться Распечатать 14:20 | Февраль 22 2018
14:20 | Февраль 22 2018

Конгрессмены США Шифф, Валадао, Спир и Паллоне поздравляют с 30-летием начала Карабахского Движения: видео

Конгрессмены США Шифф, Валадао, Спир и Паллоне поздравляют с 30-летием начала Карабахского Движения: видео

Офис Республики Арцах в США распространил на своей странице в Фейсбуке видеообращения влиятельных конгрессменов США Адама Шиффа, Дэвида Валадао, Джеки Спир и Фрэнка Паллоне по случаю 30-летия начала Карабахского движения, положившего начало Независимости Армении Арцаха.

Congressman Adam Schiff

Congressman Adam Schiff's message on the 30th Anniversary of the Artsakh Liberation Movement

Posted by Office of Artsakh in the USA on Mittwoch, 21. Februar 2018

Congressman David Valadao

Congressman David Valadao's message on the 30th Anniversary of the Artsakh Liberation Movement

Posted by Office of Artsakh in the USA on Mittwoch, 21. Februar 2018

Congresswoman Jackie Speier

Congresswoman Jackie Speier's message on the 30th Anniversary of the Artsakh Liberation Movement

Posted by Office of Artsakh in the USA on Mittwoch, 21. Februar 2018

Congressman Frank Pallone

Congressman Frank Pallone's message on the 30th Anniversary of the Artsakh Liberation Momement

Posted by Office of Artsakh in the USA on Mittwoch, 21. Februar 2018

СМИ обязаны цитировать материалы Aravot.am с гиперссылкой на конкретный материал цитирования. Гиперссылка должна быть размещена в первом абзаце текста.
Поделиться
Рубрики: Международные

Комментарии (0)

Комментировать

 
Чтобы быть в курсе всех новостей «Аравот» online нажмите сюда