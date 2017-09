Режим Алиева в 2012-14гг через фиктивные компании в Британии «отмыл» почти 3 млрд долларов: OCCRP

The Azerbaijani Laundromat

Between 2012 and 2014, the government of Azerbaijan threw human rights activists, opposition politicians and journalists into prison, such as OCCRP partner RFE/RL reporter Khadija Ismayilova. Meanwhile, a US$ 2.9 billion slush fund was used to pay off European politicians, buy luxury goods, launder money, and otherwise benefit President Ilham Aliyev's allies. We bring you The Azerbaijani Laundromat: https://www.occrp.org/en/azerbaijanilaundromat/Support the power of investigative reporting, become an OCCRP patron: www.patreon.com/OCCRP

